Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 23 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, May 23. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 49, and the second round it is 82.

The archery-based lottery game is at the rescue of people who want to earn some easy money. Unlike the various lotteries held across the country, Shillong Teer is inspired by their age-old sport of archery. The Meghalaya lottery department not just gives locals an opportunity to win money but also promotes the sport of archery. The ones participating in the May 23 game can check the winning Teer numbers of today, at the official website of the department: www.meghalayateer.com by 5:15 pm.

Shillong Teer is organised from Monday to Saturday, in two rounds. For the unversed, Shillong Teer is a prediction game wherein participants have to guess the number of arrows that might hit on the target in the archery games.

Archery game format

50 archers from the 12 archery groups of Khasi Hills Archery Association participate in the lottery game. In round one, the archers are given a total of 30 arrows each, and in round two the number of arrows are reduced by 10. Within a time limit of two minutes, in each round, the archers have to hit the arrows at the target. The number of arrows that hit the target becomes the lucky Teer number of the day. The first round begins at 3.45 pm, and the second one starts at 4.45 pm.

Lottery game format

The lottery participants have to predict the lucky Teer number before the game begins. They can predict the Teer numbers of both or either of the rounds. If the participants are able to guess the numbers right, they stand a chance to win exciting price money. The winning numbers of Monday Shillong Teer will be rolled out by 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm for rounds one and two.

Shillong Teer Prize Money

For predicting the correct Teer numbers in the preliminary round, the participant/s will win Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they buy. For predicting correct answers in the second round, the participant/s win an amount of Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket they purchase. However, if any lucky winner emerges victorious in both rounds, they win a bumper prize of Rs. 4000 per Re 1 ticket.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.