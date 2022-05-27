Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 27 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based betting game organised in the capital city of Meghalaya. This game is played on all the days except for Sunday. Today, it will be played at the Polo Ground of the state in which 12 archery clubs that are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will participate. The result for this Friday’s archery match can be viewed on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

There are two rounds in this game, the first one begin at 3:45 pm and the second starts at 4:45 pm. From a minimum distance of 15:21 meters, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each in the first round. Whereas in the following round those 50 archers aim for the bullseye with 20 arrows each. Since the game is conducted in two stages its results are also announced one by one. Round 1 results are announced by 4:15 pm and round 2 results are provided by 5:15 pm.

The profits earned in these matches are as much exciting as the game sounds to be.

How do people place a bet and obtain profits in Shillong Teer?

When an individual goes to buy the Shillong Teer ticket, her or she is asked to place a bet on a number ranging between 0-99. If the number chosen by the person matches the number of arrows that hit the target, he/she wins.

If a ticket-holder’s prediction is correct in the first round, they win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer. If they accurately predict for the second round they win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket. Additionally, if their predictions are correct for both rounds then they will win Rs 4,000 for Rs 1 ticket.

If you want to be a part of Friday’s Shillong Teer game then you just need to purchase the tickets that are easily available in over 5,000 booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya.

