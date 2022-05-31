Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 31 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, May 31. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 74, and the second round it is 26.

Shillong Teer is a legal betting game played six days a week in Meghalaya. The 12 archery clubs which are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participates in the matches. The results for Tuesday’s Shillong Teer game will be available at www.meghalayateer.com.

Wondering how people earn profits from Shillong Teer?

Well, basically when a person goes to purchase tickets for a match he or she is asked to guess the number of arrows that archers can hit on the target. If the number guessed turns out to be correct then he/she wins.

The archery match is held in two stages. First stage begins at 3:45 PM and its results are announced at 4:15 PM. The second stage on the other hand starts at 4:45 PM and its results are released by 5:15 PM. In the first round of the match, 50 archers come down on the polo ground in Shillong to shoot 30 arrows in two minutes. In the same amount of time archers shoot 20 arrows during the second round.

People are attracted to this game because it gives them the opportunity to win huge sums of money by purchasing a single ticket for Re 1 only. A correct prediction made in the first round by ticket holders gets them Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. In round 2, they can win Rs 60 with Re 1 ticket. Moreover, if predictions are accurate in both rounds, they can earn Rs 4000 for a Re 1 ticket.

Be a part of today’s match by purchasing the tickets from any state-authorized ticket betting shop in Meghalaya.

