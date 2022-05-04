SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Wednesday, May 4. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 66, and for the second round it is 01.

Organised from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer is organised by the state lottery department with the aim to persuade youth to take interest in the traditional sports of archery. Held at the Polo Stadium of Shillong, the game allows the 50 best archers from 12 professional shooting clubs to participate.

Shillong Teer, which is hosted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, offers people a chance to try their luck and make easy money. Shilling Teer is played in two rounds, and in the starting round all the archers are given 30 arrows each, in the next one they are given 20 arrows.

While all the archers shoot all the arrows in less than two minutes, people participating in the lottery game guess how many arrows will hit the target. And making the correct guesses will make the participants win the exciting prize money.

If you are willing to grab the amazing prize money and make the correct guesses then you must buy your ticket from 10 AM to 3:30 PM from any lottery ticket selling shop in Shillong authorised by the state.

The ticket prices range from Re 1 to Rs 100. Make the correct guess in the first round and you will win Rs 80. The prize money for the next round is Rs 60. If you guess the numbers accurately in both the rounds then you take home Rs 4000.

The authorities will begin the first round at 3:45 PM and at 4:15 PM, they will roll out the results. Round two will start at 4:45 PM with results at 5:15 PM. To make sure that you have made the correct guess, you must see the results on the website of the state’s lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.