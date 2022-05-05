Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 5 Shillong Teer and Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Teer and Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, May 5. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game is 30, and for the second round it is 74.

Similarly, the lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 40, and for the second round it is 12.

The Shillong teer is organised by the Meghalaya Lottery Department to keep the spirit of the traditional game of archery alive in youngsters. And there couldn’t be a better way to do it than allowing them to place bets on the players of the sport. Let us see how the technicalities of the lottery work.

This is one of the most unique lucky draws in the nation. While other lucky draws are based on matching numbers printed on your ticket, here it is a little trickier than that.

The bets are placed on the 50 archers belonging to 12 different archery clubs that participate in the traditional game of Shillong Teer. The game is played in 2 rounds each with a time limit of two minutes. In round one, the archers are given 30 arrows each to hit their targets in the given time limit. Whereas, in round two, they get only 20 arrows each to hit the targets in the 2-minute time frame. The lottery ticket holders must predict the number of arrows that will hit the target by the players to win the lottery. The ticket holders who guess the correct number of arrows win the prize money.

The results for the rounds are declared 30 minutes after each round happens. The ticket prices vary from Re 1 to Rs 100 and people can buy these lottery tickets from the government authorised lottery shops. Round 1 happens at 3:45 pm and the results are declared at 4:15 pm. Round 2 happens at 4:45 pm and the results for this are declared at 5:15 pm. The results for both the rounds are declared on the official website - www.meghalayateer.com.

If you guess the numbers correct in the first round, you get Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket you own. If you guess the number of arrows right in the second round, you get Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket you own. And, if you guess the number of arrows correctly in both the rounds, you get a massive Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket you earn. Such huge returns attract many people to participate in the lottery and watch the teer games keeping the spirit of tradition alive.

