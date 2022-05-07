Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 7 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Saturday, May 7. The lucky number for the first round of game is 94, and for the second round it is 72.

The much-awaited game of lottery, Shillong Teer, is organised in the state of Meghalaya daily except Sunday. The five-day lottery game is quite different from other state lotteries as it is based on a prediction. The ones who are participating in the April 07 game can check the lucky numbers at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com at 5:15 pm today.

Meghalaya state department is organising the legal game of betting in the state on April 07. The game is based on a real-time archery game in which 50 archers from various archery groups participate to give the lucky numbers of the day.

The lottery participants have to guess the number of arrows that might hit the target in both rounds. The archery game, which is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Association, is played in the Polo Ground of Shillong. In two rounds, archers from 12 different archery groups shoot a total of 50 arrows.

The archers are given a total of 30 arrows in the first round to shoot the target within the time limit of two minutes. For the second round, the number of arrows remains 20 which are to be shot in the same time span. The number of arrows that hit the target in both rounds becomes the lucky number of the day.

The first round which starts at 3:45 pm, concludes with the result announcement at 4:15 pm. Meanwhile, the timing of beginning the second round is 4:45 pm with the result declaration at 5:15 pm.

The lottery participants who guess the number of arrows correctly get a chance to win a handsome amount. The winners of the first round of the lottery game win Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have purchased. Whereas for the second round, the prize money is Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket the participant owns. Apart from this, some of the participants whose prediction get right for both the rounds, they win a bumper prize of Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they have bought.

