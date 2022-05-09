Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for May 9 Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, May 9. The lucky number for the first round of game is 05, and for the second round it is 44.

The lottery game is unique and very different from other state lotteries. People participating in the May 10 game can check the lucky numbers at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com at 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm today.

Meghalaya state department is organising the legal betting game on May 10. The game is based on real-time archery in which 50 archers from 12 different archery groups participate to help the participants of the lottery win. The participants have to guess the number of arrows that would hit the target in two rounds.

The archery game, which is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Association, is played in the Polo Ground of Shillong. The game is played in two rounds and is a very innovative way of keeping the enthusiasm for the traditional game of archery alive.

The archers are given a total of 30 arrows in the first round to shoot the target within the time limit of 120 seconds. For the second round, the number of arrows reduces to 20 which are to be shot in the same time span. The lucky number of the game is the number of arrows that hit the target. The first round starts at 3:45 pm and ends with the result announcement at 4:15 pm. The second round starts at 4:45 pm with the result declaration at 5:15 pm.

The winners of the first round of the lottery game get Rs. 80 for every Re 1 ticket they have purchased. Whereas for the second round, they get Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket the participant owns. Participants who guess the number of arrows right in both rounds win of Rs. 4000 against every Re. 1 ticket they buy.

