Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for Teer Games

The Meghalaya Lottery department is all geared up to commence its Thursday’s archery betting game called Shillong Teer. From Monday to Saturday, the lottery department hosts the Shillong Teer to attract locals and youth to the traditional sports of archery. Inspired by the real-time archery betting game, Shillong Teer is held at the Polo Stadium, which begins at 3:45 PM. In the first round, around 50 archers want to participate in the game from 12 professional shooting clubs in the state.

Hosted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, Shillong Teer gives opportunity to people to try their luck through the betting game. Played in two different rounds, 50 archers are handed over 30 and 20 arrows, respectively.

Archers have to shoot all the arrows in less than two minutes at the target, while people who have bought the tickets for the betting game will have to guess the number of arrows that will reach the target. The preliminary round begins at 3:45 PM and its results will roll out at 4:15 PM. The next round will commence at 4:45 PM and you can check its results at 5:15 PM, on the official website of the state’s official Lottery department www.meghalayateer.com

People who want to participate in the game must purchase tickets between 10 AM and 3:30 PM from any lottery ticket selling shop, authorised by the state. You can choose the ticket price, as per your as the prices range from Re. 1 to Rs. 100. In the first round, all the Re 1 ticket holders will win Rs. 80 for guessing the accurate number of arrows. And for the second round, winners will get Rs. 60 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. And if you win in both the rounds, winners can take home Rs. 4000.

