Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Here's How to Check Shillong Morning Teer Results

Today’s lottery game of Meghalaya, known as Shillong Teer, will begin at 3:45 pm. The format of the game is unique in itself as it takes into account the real-time archery game for betting. The organisers of the game, Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, assemble 50 archers from 12 different archery groups of the state in the Polo Ground of Shillong from Monday to Saturday. The 50 archery players shoot 50 arrows each in two different rounds. In round one, they get 30 arrows each while the second round sees them releasing 20 arrows each. The time limit to shoot all the arrows in each round is two minutes.

To promote the game of archery amongst youth, the state thought of a unique idea of clubbing the game with lottery so that people indulge in the game and do not forget the traditional sport. While the players enjoy the game in real-time, people can buy lottery tickets which will give them a chance to win exciting prize money for guessing the number of arrows shot. The participants of the lottery game can make wild guesses for the number of arrows that might hit the target in each round.

The number of arrows that hit the target in each round becomes the winning numbers of the day. The lucky numbers are displayed both online and offline. People who do not have access to the internet or facility to check the numbers online can visit their nearest lottery shop in the state to find out the results. The ones willing to check it online, can visit the official website of the Meghalaya State Lottery Department, www.meghalayateer.com

The first round of the game begins at 3:45 pm and the results get out at 4:15 pm. Simultaneously, the second round starts at 4:45 pm and results are revealed at 5:15 pm.

