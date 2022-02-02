Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Result to be declared at Meghalayateer.com; Here's How to Check

Tuesday will mark yet another exciting event of Shillong Teer hosted by Meghalaya’s capital city. The archery-based betting lottery game is played at Shillong’s Polo Ground from Monday to Saturday every afternoon. Shillong Teer invites participants who wish to win money by placing bets on the anticipated performance of the archers.

The archery betting game is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The fate of the participants depends on the performance of the 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who culminate the game in two rounds. The result for Tuesday, February 1 archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

The first round of Tuesday’s Shillong Teer match will begin at 3.45 pm. In this round, each of the 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows at the target. The Teer Dream number or the winning number of the first round will be revealed at 4.15pm on the website. The second round of Shillong Teer will commence at 4.45pm, and the team of archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Results for the last round of Tuesday’s match will be revealed by 5:15 pm on the official website.

Participants who correctly predict the Teer Dream number in the first round will win a participant Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed; while the correct Teer Dream number predictions made in the second round of Shillong Teer will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Interested participants can place their bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for the next Shillong Teer, from ticket booking shops available across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. Participants can place their bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday. The visiting hours for placing the bets are 10am to 3:30pm.

