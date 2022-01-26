Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Shillong Teer Result for January 26; Here's How to Check

Shillong Lottery Result 2022: On the occasion of Republic Day, the city of Shillong, in northeast India will host one of the most popular and unconventional lottery games in the country. Shillong Teer is the only form of legalised gambling in the state of Meghalaya. As per an order in 2015 by the Supreme Court, Meghalaya is one of the 13 states in India that allows legal lotteries to be conducted.

Archery remains one of the conventional games played by the Khasi clan of the state. The evolution of the ancient sport of archery into a lottery is unknown. However, its popularity has led to people calling in bets and pocketing payouts. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Institute (KHASI), a group of 12 archery clubs, regulates the game of chance.

The 50 tribal archers, registered with any of the dozen neighbourhood clubs, reach the Polo Ground of Police Bazar with a quiver full of arrows. Squatting in a semicircle with their bows, archers engage in a firing frenzy for 10 minutes in a bid to hit a bundle of straw at least 50 metres away. They shoot 30 and 20 arrows each at 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm, respectively.

Scores of people participate by booking numbers from ‘Teer’ counters. Meghalaya has at least 5,000 booking shops across eleven districts of the state. These shops are open from Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 3:30 pm. Players choose a number between 0 and 99 and bet on how many arrows will end up in the bale. The betting starts from Re 1 and goes up to Rs 100. A few participants also bet for thousands of rupees.

Played from Monday to Saturday in two distinct rounds or sessions, the winners of the archery-based game are not decided by a random lucky draw of tickets. Instead the number of ‘teers’ or arrows shot decides if one has won the Shillong Teer. After each session, the arrows are counted to establish the winning numbers.

Results for the Shillong Teer match on January 26 will be updated at www.meghalayateer.com. The first round’s teer dream numbers will be announced at 04:15 pm, while the final round’s result will be shared by 05:15 pm. Bettors can win Rs 80 for each Re1 bet on the target number if their estimation in the preliminary round is correct.

Ticket-holders can claim Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket if they accurately guess the teer dream numbers in the last round.

When a participant predicts the correct numbers for both rounds, it is called the ‘fourcast’, or forecast. In such cases, the individual wins Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 gambled. The Teer betting was legalised in Meghalaya and is currently controlled by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.