Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Shillong Teer Result for January 8: Check Details

The archery-based betting lottery game Shillong Teer will be organised in Meghalaya’s capital city as usual on Saturday afternoon. The lottery game, legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, is played in Shillong from Monday to Saturday. While the result of today’s match will be made public at around 5:30 PM on the official website www.meghalayateer.com, the winning numbers for the first round and second round of the Shillong Teer Lottery for January 7 are 31 and 24, respectively.

This lottery game is inspired by the prominent archery sport in the state and is played in two rounds by Khashi Hills Archery Sports Organisation at the Polo Ground. It is one of the most unconventional lotteries in the country, followed by Kerala and West Bengal lotteries.

To participate in this game and win exciting monetary prizes, all you have to do is buy a ticket from Re 1 to Re 100. The winners will be selected on the basis of the number of arrows shot and the participants will need to guess the correct numbers of arrows shot during the first and second rounds.

50 tribal archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will take part in the game. The first round will start at 3:30 PM, followed by the second round at 4:30 PM. In each round, archers will be given a specific number of arrows that they will need to shoot within a time limit of 5 minutes. In the first round, each of the 50 archers will get to shoot 30 arrows at the target while in the next round, each archer will shoot 20 arrows at the target.

Participants who will predict the correct number of arrows hitting the target in the first round will get Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. Similarly, the prize money in the second round is Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket. If you are lucky and have guessed the correct number of arrows in both rounds, you will get Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

You can get these tickets from the lottery shops from Monday- Saturday from 10 AM to 3:30 PM.

Shillong Teer is a well-applauded effort by the Meghalaya government to preserve its heritage in archery by coupling it with a game so that people always stay active about it.

