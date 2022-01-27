Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Shillong Teer Result to be Declared at Meghalayateer.com; Here's How to Check

Meghalaya state lottery department will be organising the much-awaited game of Shillong Teer inspired by the traditional sport of archery on Tuesday afternoon. The archery game played from Monday to Saturday involves participants who wish to earn exciting money prizes by placing their bets on the number of arrows that hit the target. Those who have bought the tickets for January 25 Shillong Teer archery match, can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official website: www.meghalayateer.com in the afternoon.

The legalised betting game involves a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Each of the archers will be participating in the game as they take aim at the target during the two rounds of Tuesday’s match.

Ticket-holders of Tuesday’s Shillong Teer match place their bets on the winning number aka Teer Dream number of the first or the second round. Participants are also allowed to place bets on both the rounds of the game. The first round of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm on Tuesday.

During this round archers will be shooting 30 arrows each at the target. The second round of Tuesday’s Shillong Teer will be in session an hour later at 4.45 pm. The same number of archers in this round will be aiming 20 arrows each at the target. The Teer Dream numbers for the first round will be revealed on the website at 4.15pm followed by the Teer Dream numbers of the second round which will be released an hour later at 5.15 pm.

Winners of the first round will be awarded Rs80 for every Re1 ticket they bet on; while winners of the second round will get Rs60 for every Re1 ticket. If a participant predicts Teer Dream numbers for both rounds, they will be awarded Rs4,000 for every Re1 ticket they buy and bet on.

To participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer matches you can visit any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya and place your bets. These shops are open from Monday to Saturday and their visiting timings are from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

