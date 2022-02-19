Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Shillong Teer Result to be Declared at Meghalayateer.com; Here's to Check

A team of 50 archers will gather at Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong to perform at the archery-based betting game on Friday afternoon. The popular betting game of Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday at Shillong’s Polo Ground. Shillong Teer involves participants who wish to win money by placing bets on the expected performance of the archers. Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer is played in two rounds. The game includes archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Winning numbers of Friday, February 18 archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Starting at 3.45 pm, the maiden round of Shillong Teer will witness 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. Winning number or the Teer Dream number of the first round will be announced at 4.15pm on the official website. The final round of Friday’s Shillong Teer will begin at 4.45pm, where archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Results for the final round of Friday’s match will be revealed by 5:15 pm on the official website.

A correct prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target in the first round will win a participant Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet placed; while the correct predictions of Teer Dream in the second round of Shillong Teer will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re1 bet placed.

Interested participants can place bets on the upcoming archery game and purchase the tickets for the next Shillong Teer. The tickets for the betting game are available from state-authorised ticket booking shops available across the eleven districts of the northeastern state.

One can place the bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer at these shops from Monday to Saturday. The visiting hours for placing the bets are 10am to 3:30pm.

