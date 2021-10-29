The legalised betting game of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery game played from Monday to Saturday. The game is a legal lottery, legalised by the rules of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs, conducts the archery game in two rounds at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

The residents who want to participate in this betting can purchase the tickets priced at Re 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop across the state. Nearly, 5000 shops operate from 10 AM to 3:30 PM across the 11 districts of Meghalaya.

The first round of archery competition commences at 3:45 PM while the second round takes place at 4:45 PM. The results are declared separately for the first round and the second round at 4:15 PM and 5:15 PM respectively on the official website https://meghalayateer.com/. The winners of the Teer game is announced on the basis of the number of arrows that hit the target in both rounds.

As many as 50 archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round of the game and 20 arrows each in the second round. The participants of this game predict the correct number of arrows that will hit the target in the game and whose predictions become true is declared the winner.

The winners of the first round get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet and Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet placed in the second round. Those winning the bet in both rounds get as many as Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

It must be noted that the bets can be placed onthe last two digits of the number of arrows that hit the target. The predictions can be made between 0 and 99. Also, the distance between the archer and the target should be 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters.

The Shillong Teer winning number for October 28 was 78 in the first round and 77 in the second round.

