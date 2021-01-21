Shillong Lottery Teer Result for 21.01.2021: Results to be Declared at meghalayateer.com

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery will be declared on January 21 at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm in two rounds. Lottery ticket buyers can check the result on the website https://www.meghalayateer.com/. The sale of the Shillong Teer lottery tickets starts at 10 am and goes till 3:30 pm for the same day result. The tickets of the Shillong Teer Lottery cost between Re 1 to Rs 100. Shillong Teer Lottery is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.Instead of a draw, the ticket buyers have to do guesswork in order to win. They need to guess the number of arrows that are going to be shot in a day. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has 12 archery clubs who shoot the arrows at Polo Ground in Shillong.

In round 1, a ticket buyer can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas in round 2, they can win Rs 60 per Re 1 bet.A Fourcast is the situation where a person correctly predicts both round 1 and round 2. They then become eligible to win Rs 4000 for Re 1 bet.The arrows are shot at the Polo Ground in Shillong and a total of 12 archery clubs are a part of the Shillong Teer lottery.

As many as 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in round 1 while in round 2, archers shoot 20 arrows. During the first round, the shooters try to hit the target at a distance of 15.21 metres to 30.48 metres. The ticket holder should bet on a number between 0 to 99, taking a guess about the number of arrows that have correctly hit the target. If they are able to correctly guess the number, then they win the Shillong Teer Lottery.

The authorities have decided that the height and the distance of the target in two rounds should be between 61 cm to 102 cm, and 66 cm to 127, respectively.