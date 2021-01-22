Shillong Lottery Teer Result for Today: Results to be Declared at meghalayateer.com

The Shillong Teer lottery results will be released on January 22 at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm in two separate rounds. Those who have tried their luck by purchasing tickets for Shillong Teer game can find the teer hit number results on the website https://www.meghalayateer.com/.One can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from 10 AM to 3:30 PM for the same day result. The price range of each Shillong Teer Lottery is between Re 1 to Rs 100.People who buy tickets put down their bet on numbers from 0 to 99.

The first round of archery starts at 3.30 pm. The results of the first session are announced at 3:45 pm. The second session commences at 4.30 pm with the results being out by 4:45 pm. 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in round 1 while in round two, 20 arrows are hit. During the first round, shooters hit the target at a distance of at least 15.21 metres and not exceed 30.48 metres. All the shooters must complete the first round of shooting in a time limit of five minutes. A ticket buyer can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet in the first round whereas in round 2, they can win Rs 60 every Re 1 spent.

If a shooter can correctly anticipate the number of both the first and the second round, the situation is called a Fourcast. They become eligible for a winning amount much higher and can win as much as Rs 4,000 per Re 1 gambled.

The Shillong Teer Lottery winner is the one who is able to correctly guess the last two digits of all the numbers of the arrows which hit the target. The height of the target should be between 66 cm to 127 cm in circumference. The distance of the target in both rounds should be maintained between 61 cm to 102 cm.

Shillong Teer Lottery is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association who have 12 archery clubs shooting arrows at Polo Ground in Shillong.The ticket buyers are required to anticipate the number of arrows going to be shot in a day in order to win. The association has been organising the archery based teer game for over 12 years now.