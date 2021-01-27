Shillong Lottery Teer Result to be Declared at 3:45 pm and 4:45 pm Today, Maximum Right Bets to Get First Prize

On January 27, the results of the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery will be announced. The results of the first round of Shillong Teer lottery will be declared at 3:45 pm, while second round results will be out by 4:45 pm. The ticket buyers of the Shillong Teer Lottery can check the result on the website https://www.meghalayateer.com/. Shillong Teer Lottery tickets can be purchased for Re 1 to Rs 100. The sale of tickets starts at 10 am and continues till 3:30 pm.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the Shillong Teer Lottery. The association has 12 archery clubs. Unlike several other lotteries, Shillong Teer is not based on a draw but rather the ticket buyers have to make the correct guess to win the lottery. The venue for the lottery is Polo Ground in Shillong.

For winning a reward in Shilling Teer Lottery, a person has to take the right guess. They can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet in round one whereas in round two, a Re 1 bet, if correct, can fetch them Rs 60.

In cases where a ticket buyer correctly predicts the numbers in both the rounds, they are awarded Rs 4,000 for Re 1 bet. Such a case is called a Fourcast.

The height and the distance of the target in the first round should be between 61 cm to 102 cm while in the second round, it should be between 66 cm to 127 cm.In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows while in the second round, these archers shoot 20 arrows.

The shooters try to hit the target which is at a distance of 15.21 metres to 30.48 metres. Taking a guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target, the ticket holders bet on a number between 0 to 99. Those who correctly guess the numbers win the Shillong Teer Lottery.