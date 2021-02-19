Shillong Lottery Teer Results to be Declared Today; For More Details Check Here

The Shillong Teer lottery results will be released on February 19 at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm in two separate parts by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Those who have purchased tickets for the shillong teer game can look for the teer hit number results on the official website https://www.meghalayateer.com/. Those who want to participate in the game can buy the tickets from 10 am to 3:30 pm. A single ticket may cost an amount ranging between Re 1 to Rs 100, as the ticket price is not fixed.

The Shillong Teer Lottery ticket buyers can bet on numbers from 0 to 99. The first archery round starts at 3.30 pm. The results of this session are out at 3:45 pm. The second round commences at 4.30 pm, with the results being declared by 4:45 pm. 50 archers hit 30 arrows in the first round, while 20 arrows are hit in round two. Shooters aim the target at a distance of at least 15.21 metres during the first round. The distance should not exceed 30.48 metres. All the shooters are required to complete round 1 of shooting within a span of five minutes.

For every Re 1 bet, a ticket buyer can win Rs 80 in the first round. In round 2, one can win Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent. If a participant can correctly guess the number of both the rounds, the situation is known as a Fourcast. In such a scenario, the shooter becomes eligible to win an amount much higher as much as Rs 4,000 per Re 1 gambled.

The person who is able to correctly anticipate the last two numbers of all the figures of the arrows which hit the target is the Shillong Teer Lottery winner. The height of the target in both rounds should be between 66 cm and 127 cm in circumference. The distance of the target should be somewhere between 61 cm and 102 cm.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is associated with 12 archery clubs and the Polo Ground in Shillong is the venue for shooting the arrows. The ticket buyers must guess the number of arrows going to be hit in a day in order to win.