Shillong Teer Game Lottery Results for Saturday, May 15; Check Time and Other Details

The result for Saturday’s Shillong Teer archery game that is played at the Polo Ground of the city will be announced on the official website, i.e., https://www.meghalayateer.com/. Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based lottery game that is held by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

It includes 12 archery clubs from a particular area of Assam. Archery is quite prevalent among various tribes of the state and so, the state passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982 that legalised the Shillong Teer lottery game.

Many Teer betting counters are operational across the state and the tickets are sold between 10 am and 3.30 pm. According to the guidelines of the betting game, one needs to anticipate the last two digits of the complete number of arrows that hit the target. For example, if a total of 1,568 arrows hit the target, the winning number for the lottery will be 68.

Every day, the archery match takes place in two rounds. In the first round, which is conducted at 3.45 pm, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each and in the second round held at 4.45 pm, the archers shoot 20 arrows each. While the result of the first round is updated on the website at 4.15 pm, the result of the second round is announced at 5.15 pm.

According to the rules of the match, the distance between the target and the archer should be a minimum of 15.21 meters and a maximum of 30.48 meters. In the first round, a person can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought at the Shillong Teer and can gain Rs 60 in the second round for every Re 1 spent. If a participant manages to correctly predict the numbers of both the rounds, it is called a fourcast and the winner can win as high as Rs 4, 000 for every Re 1 gambled.

