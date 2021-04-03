Shillong Teer Game Results Today, Click here for More Details

Archery-based lottery game played in the northeastern state of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer will be announcing its result for the Saturday match later in the afternoon today. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer game is held in two rounds. The first round of this betting lottery game will be played at Shillong’s Polo Ground at 3.30pm, followed by the second round.

The results of both the rounds with the Shillong Teer target hit number update will be out for public at 4:30 PM and 5:00 PM on Saturday. If you happen to have bought the tickets for the game then you can check yourShillong teer result number by visiting the official website of the Shillong Teerwww.meghalayateer.com.

The tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery game are available from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3:30pm. Participants with tickets have to bet on a number between 0 and 99. The winner of the Shillong Teer game is that player who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly.

In the first,a total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target, while in the second round, 20 arrows each are shot. If a player can guess the teer dream number in the first round, they get to win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number. If the player is able to guess the correct number in the second round, they get to win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent in the second round. In this prediction based game, if a player is able to predict the correct target number in both the rounds, they can win up to Rs 4,000 on every Rs 1 spent.

The betting lottery game is legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982.