Shillong Teer Game Results Today, Know the Prizes, Other Details here

The traditional sport of archery holds value to the local tribes of Meghalaya, especially the Khasi tribe. And this tradition is kept alive by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association that organises the Shillong Teer lottery betting game from Monday to Saturday.

The Shillong Teer match that will be held in two rounds on April 7, will start at 4:15 pm at the Polo grounds of Shillong. The second round will be organised at 5:15 pm. The results for Wednesday’s game will be announced later in the evening. Participants of Shillong Teer can see the teer hit number results by logging into the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer game was legalized in 1982 after the state government of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The archery-based lottery game is played in two rounds, the results of which will be announced at 4.30 pm and 5.00 pm respectively.

Those who are interested to participate in the game and try their luck can buy tickets for Shillong Teer throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3:30 pm. Those who buy the ticket are also supposed to bet on a number between 0 to 99. Winning player of the betting lottery game is the one who could guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly in the archery match.

There are a total of 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target in the first round of Shillong Teer, while in the second round around 20 arrows are shot at the target. Those ticket-holders who are able to guess the correct teer dream number in the first round, get Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the target number, while those who guess the correct number in the second round win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

