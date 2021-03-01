Shillong Teer Jowar Lottery Result for March 1, 2021 to be Declared Today

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be announcing the Shillong Teer Results or the Jowai Teer (Meghalaya) Result on March 1, 2021. If you happen to have purchased a ticket for this lottery, then you will have to visit the official website to check the results by clicking on the link —www.meghalayateer.com/. The Shillong Teerresults will be out in two rounds on Monday. Winners of the first round of Shillong Teer will be announced at 3.30 pm, while the second round of Shillong Teer result will be announced at 4.30 pm on March 1, 2021.

Unlike usual lottery systems that are based on lucky draws, the Shillong Teer Lottery system declares those participants as winners who make a correct guess. Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based game in Meghalaya that is governed by rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. Under this game, participants have to select the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Those who guess the correct number are declared the winner of Shillong Teer. Besides Shillong Teer, the betting lottery game is played at three different places in Meghalaya –Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and Ladrymbai Teer. On Monday, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be declaring the result forthe Jowai Teer.

At 3:30 pm, the archery session of Shillong Teer begins at Polo Ground in Shillong. The game has about 12 archery clubs participating in the association which organizes the Shillong Teer. In the first round, a total of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 20 arrows are shot.

Tickets for Shillong Teer Lottery start from Re 1 and go up to Rs 100, and people can select numbers from 0 to 99 for both the first and second rounds of Shillong Teer. Rs 80 is awarded for every correct bet by the lottery department for the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery, while for the second round winners, Rs 60 for each correct Re 1 bet is offered. At times, a participant can also win both the first and the second round of the lottery game and when that happens, the lottery department offers them a prize amount of Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 bet.