Shillong Teer Lottery: Check Results at meghalayateer.com Today; Click Here for Details

Ticket holders of the Shillong Teer Lottery can visit the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link, www.meghalayateer.com to check the results of the lottery on Monday, March 15, 2021. The outcomes will be declared in two parts by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is the organiser of the lottery. At 3:30 pm, the association will declare the results for the first round followed by the names of winners for the second round at 4:30 pm, after a gap of an hour. The venue of the game is Polo Ground in Shillong and around 12 archery clubs participate in it.

Those who are willing to play the lottery game can avail the tickets for the same by an amount ranging between Re 1 and Rs 100 for a single ticket from any lottery shop present in the state. To win the Shillong Teer Lottery, ticket holders will have to make correct guesses regarding the number of arrows shot. However, in other lottery games organised in different parts of India, lucky draws are held to decide the winner.

The Shillong Teer lottery department has set various rules for the game, including fixing the number of arrows shot by the archers. In first round, archers shoot 30 arrows each, while 20 arrows each in round two need to be releasedby 50 archers. The other rule states that the number of arrows shot should mandatorily fall between 700 and 2,000 in a round.

Coming to the prizes awarded to the winners, in the first round, the winners receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while Rs 60 per Re 1 guess is given for winning the second round. Ticket holders need to note that a special prize worth Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 bet is offered by the lottery department to the person who wins both the first and second round. Fourcast is the word used to refer to such situations.

One can follow these simple steps to check the result:

Step 1: Click on www.meghalayateer.com to check the results after its declaration

Step 2: After that, you will have to click on the hyperlink of the result forMarch 15 which will be available on the homepage

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where the results will be displayed