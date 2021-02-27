​Shillong Teer Lottery for February 27: Results to be Out Today, Know the Details

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association on Saturday, February 27 will release the results of the Shillong Teer lottery in two parts, that is at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The result of the Shillong Teer Lotteryfirst round will bereleased at 3:30 pm, while that of the second round will bedeclared after a gap of one hour. With the association of 12 archery groups, the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the lottery at Polo Ground in Shillong. The official website of the lottery department can be visited by the ticket holders of the Shillong Teer Lottery by clicking on the link —www.meghalayateer.com/ to check if they have won any prize or not.

Contrary to the other lottery games played or organised in the country, where the winners are decided on the basis of lucky draws, the Shillong Teer Lottery winners are based oncorrect guesses. Tickets for the lottery can be purchased from any lottery shop present in the state between 10 am and 3:20 pm by the people who are interested in playing the game.

The lottery department awards a sum of Rs 80 for every correct bet to those who win the first round of the Shillong Teer Lottery, while for the second round winners, Rs 60 for each right Re 1 bet is given. However, in case if a person wins both the first and second round of the Shillong Teer Lottery, he/she is being awarded a sum of Rs Rs 4,000 per correct Re 1 by the lottery department and such a situation is known by the term Fourcast.

Ticket holders are required to make a correct guess about the number of arrows that can hit the target to win the game and after that, they will also have to bid on a number between 0 and99. A fixed range from61 cm to 102 cm and from 66 cm to 127 cm has been set by the lottery department for the height and distance of the target and the total number of arrows that have to be shot should mandatorily fall between 700 and2000 in a single round.