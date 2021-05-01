Shillong Teer Lottery Game Result for Saturday, May 1; Check Timings and Other Details

The Shillong Teer Lottery game result for May 1 will be declared by the state lottery department at 4 pm today on the official website meghalayateer.com. The lottery game, which is being played in Meghalaya is held in two rounds by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

The first round takes place at 3:30 pm and the second round at 4:30 pm. Meanwhile the results are declared at 4.15pm for first round, and 5,15pm for the second round.

The Shillong Teer lottery game is different from any other lottery draw as the winners are decided on the basis of the archery game where archers from 12 archery clubs participate. The lottery game is mainly conducted on weekdays from Monday to Saturday as people of Meghalaya visit church on Sundays.

Shillong Teer lottery game: How to participate

Those willing to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game can buy tickets from any of the authorized vendors across the state. The ticket counters are open only on weekdays between 10 am to 3.30 pm. Each ticket costs between Rs 1 and Rs 100, depending on your bet. The Shillong Teer lottery game is held at Polo Ground in Shillong where 50 archers shot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each are shot in the second round at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes.

The participants then guess the correct number of arrows on a number between 0 and99 shot by the archers in two rounds.

Those who guess the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that shot the target correctly become the winner of the game.

