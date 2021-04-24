Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for April 24, 2021; Check Details

The result for the Shillong Teer lottery game for April 24 will be announced on Saturday. For those of you who happen to have the tickets to Meghalaya’s betting lottery game, this is the right place to know how to check today's results.Unlike other lottery games, the winner of the Shillong Teer is based on the archery games played at Shillong’s Polo ground. At 3.45 pm, the first round of Shillong Teer archery game will be held.

Results for this round will be announced at 4:15pm. This will be followed by the second round that will be played at 4:45 pm and results for the same will be announced at 5:15 pm. Both the first round and second round results are updated on the official website,https://www.meghalayateer.com/

Among the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya, the game of archery is quite prominent and it has also inspired the Shillong Teer lottery game. In this game, the participants have to select or rather guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Those players who guess the correct number are declared the winner of the Shillong Teer lottery game. This legal archery-based game is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association that includes about twelve archery clubs.

In the first round of Shillong Teer match, a group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each, while in the second round, 20 arrows each are shot by the same number of archers at the target. The Shillong Teer results are based on the number of arrows hitting the targets. The distance between the target and the shooter should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters. A participant stands the chance of winning Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer on a number in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on the second round.

