Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for Friday, June 11: Check Timings, Other Details

Meghalaya organises a legal archery-based betting lottery game known as Shillong Teer. The state’s Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the game six days every week from Monday to Saturday. The game is played at the Polo Ground in the capital city of Shillong. There are 12 archery clubs members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association that take part in this game. One can check the result for Friday’s archery match on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be declared in two parts because the match is played in two rounds. The first round of Shillong Teer will start at 3.45 pm, results for which will be released by 4.15 pm. The second round starts at 4.45 pm, results for which are announced by 5:15 pm.

If you trust your instincts enough and think you can predict the accurate results, you can purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer and place your bets on the archery game. More than 5,000 ticket booking counters are posted across the eleven districts of the northeastern state for you to buy the ticket. From Monday to Saturday, the ticket counters remain open for customers from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

Customers are asked to pick a number from 0 to 99 at the time of buying the ticket for the betting-lottery game. These numbers are nothing but the number of arrows that you think may hit the target during the match.

If you are a participant and your prediction of the number matches with the Teer Dream number in the first round, you will be awarded Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket. If you have made correct predictions for the second round, you can win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

The archers who participate in Shillong Teer must shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15.21 meters. According to rules set by the organisers, the distance between the target and the archer should not exceed 30.48 meters.

