Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for Friday, May 21: Check Timings and Other Details

The Meghalaya state lottery department will announce the Shillong Teer Lottery game result for May 21 on its official website www.meghalayateer.com. The archery-based lottery game is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in two rounds - the first round at 3.45 pm and the second round at 4.45 pm.

The result for both rounds is published separately at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm respectively. Those who want to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game for May 21 can get tickets from any of the authorized shops between 10 am to 3.30 pm.

The lottery game is conducted on weekdays i.e, Monday to Saturday. The lottery game is governed by Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Here’s how to check the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 21:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com.

Step 2: Next, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 21

Step 3: The correct number that hit the target in each round will be published separately. Check the winning number and see if your guess was correct or not.

Shillong Teer Lottery: Rule of games

1. The lottery game is held at Polo Ground, Shillong where 50 archers from 12 archery clubs participate. A maximum of 30 archers in the first round and 20 archers in the second round shot the target at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes.

2. After the arrows are shot, ticket holders guess the last two digits of the number of arrows that hit the target correctly.

3. The number of arrows shot by the archers in both rounds is between 0 to 99. The one who guesses the correct number is declared the winner of the lottery game.

