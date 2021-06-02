Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for June 2: Check Timings and Other Details Here

Meghalaya hosts the legal archery-based betting lottery game in the country, known as Shillong Teer, for six days a week from Monday to Saturday. 12 archery clubs gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the match. The clubs are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and participate in this game. The result for Wednesday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

The Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be announced in two parts as the archery match is played in two rounds. Starting at 3.45 pm, the maiden round of Shillong Teer results will be announced by 4.15pm. The following second round will start at 4.45pm, results for which will be out by 5:15 pm on the official website.

If you have enough trust on your instincts and think that you can predict the correct results, you can place your bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer, available from more than 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. From Monday to Saturday, the ticket counters remain open for customers from 10am to 3:30pm.

At the time of buying the ticket for this betting-lottery game, customers are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers stand for the number of arrows that may hit the target during the archery match.

If a participant’s prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target matches with the Teer Dream number in the first round, they are awarded Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket. Correct predictions made for the second round, win a participant Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

The team of archers participating in Shillong Teer shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15.21 meters. The distance between the target and the archer cannot exceed 30.48 meters, according to rules set by the organisers.

