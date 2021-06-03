Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for June 3; Check Timings, Prize Money and Other Details

The Meghalaya archery-based betting lottery game result for June 3 will be announced today in the afternoon. It is a popular archery-based betting game in North East India conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. A total of 12 archery clubs are members of this association and participate in the game.

The Shillong Teer is conducted on weekdays from Monday to Saturday in two rounds at Polo Ground, as people in Meghalaya visit churches on Sunday. The first round of the archery game begins at 3.45 pm and the second round at 4.45 pm. The results for the first round and second round is declared at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm, respectively at www.meghalayateer.com.

One can check the Shillong Teer lottery result for June 3 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search for the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Once the result is declared, click on the link for Shillong Teer lottery June 3 result

Step 3: View the Shillong Teer game result for each of the rounds

All the archers participating in this game can shot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. As per the rule of the betting game, each arrow can be shot at a distance from 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes. Once the arrows are shot, the ticket holders bet on the last two digits of the number of arrows between 0 and99. One who guesses the correct number becomes a winner.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

The Shillong Teer lottery prizes are different from any other lottery. There is a prize of Rs 80 for every Re 1 correct bet made in the first round and Rs 60 in the second round. The one who wins both rounds can win a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here