Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for June 4; Check Timings and Others Details

Hosting the legal archery-based betting lottery game in the country, known as Shillong Teer, Meghalaya is the only state in the country where people come together to win money in this interesting way. From Monday to Saturday, 12 archery clubs gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the Shillong Teer, as members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The result for Friday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer Dream numbers are revealed in two parts as the archery match is divided into two rounds. Starting at 3.45 pm, the beginning round of Shillong Teer results will be announced by 4.15pm. In this round a group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target. The following second round will begin at 4.45pm, results for which will be out by 5:15 pm on the official website. In this round 20 arrows are shot at the target.

If you trust your instincts and think that you can predict the correct results and win some money off it, you can place your bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for Shillong Teer. The tickets are available from several ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. From Monday to Saturday, the ticket counters remain open from 10am to 3:30pm.

When buying the ticket for this betting-lottery game, customers are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows that may hit the target during the archery match, according to the player’s belief.

If a participant’s prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number in the first round, they are awarded Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket. For correct predictions made in the second round, participants awarded Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here