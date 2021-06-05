Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for June 5: Check Timings and Other Details

The Shillong Teer lottery result for Saturday, June 5 will be declared at www.meghalayateer.com. The result for this lottery is declared in two rounds. The Round 1 winner gets Rs 80 for every correct Rs 1 guess and Round 2 winner takes home Rs 60 per Re 1 bet. If a person is lucky and wins both round 1 and round 2,then he or she wins Rs 4000 for every Re 1 choice. This situation is named Fourcast. The winner of the lottery is the person who correctly guesses the number of arrows that have been shot in a round.

The lottery event takes place at the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Shillong. Everyday, 12 archery clubs participate in Shillong Teer Lottery. Here is a look at what happens in each round and the result timings round wise:

Shillong Teer Lottery Round 1:

50 archers take part in this round and shoot not more than 30 arrows per person. The total number of arrows that are shot in the round are between 700 and 2000. The result of this round is declared by 4.15pm.

Shillong Teer Lottery Round 2:

Maximum of 20 arrows are shot per person. A total of 50 archers participate in this round and the total number of arrows shot at the target is between 700 and 2000. The Round 2 result is declared by 5:15 pm.

If you have participated in June 5, Shillong Teer lottery, here is how you can check the result online:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit the official website, www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the official website, you will see a hyperlink related to June 5 Shillong Teer Lottery result. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where in the June 5, Shillong Teer Lottery result will open

