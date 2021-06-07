Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for June 7: Check Timings, Other Details

Meghalaya happens to be the only state in the country where people come together to win money by placing bets on the legal archery game, known as Shillong Teer. A group of 12 archery clubs, members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the Shillong Teer match from Monday to Saturday. The result for Monday’s archery match can be checked at the official website of the Shillong Teer game at www.meghalayateer.com.

The results of the Shillong Teer match are announced in two parts as the archery match is conducted in rounds. The results of the first round of Shillong Teer, which starts at 3.45 pm, will be announced by 4.15 pm. In this round, a team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each. The second round of the Shillong Teer match begins at 4.45 pm, results for which are announced by 5:15 pm on the official website. In this round, archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

Those who find this game interesting can place bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for the Shillong Teer match to win some money off it. If you trust your instincts and believe that you can predict the correct results, this game is definitely for you. The tickets can be purchased from state-authorised ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. The ticket counters remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm, from Monday to Saturday for interested participants.

It should be noted that when you buy the ticket for this betting-lottery game, you will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows shot by the archer that may hit the target during the match. A participant is awarded Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet in Round 1if their prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target is the same as the Teer Dream number. For correct predictions made in the second round, the ticket-holders are awarded Rs 60 for every Rs 1 guess.

