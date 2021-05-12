Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 12, Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

The Shillong Teer Lottery game result for May 12 was conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at Polo ground located in Shillong. Unlike any other lottery game, the Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game that is in two rounds at 3.45 pm and 4.45 pm respectively.

The result for the first round is declared at 4.15 pm and for the second round at 5.15 pm. A total of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs participate in this game. A maximum of 30 archers in the first round and 20 archers in the second round shot the target at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes. The participants then guess the correct number of arrows that hit the target. Here’s how one can participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game:

1. First, interested participants have to buy the tickets of the Shillong Teer lottery game from any of the authorized shops across the state. Each ticket of the lottery game costs Rs 1 to Rs 100. The tickets are available on weekdays from Monday to Saturday between 10 am to 3.30 pm.

2. Those who bought the ticket then participate in the game at Polo ground and guess the correct number of arrows on a number between 0 to 99 shot by the archers in both rounds.

3. The ones who guess the last two digits of the arrows that shot the target correctly become the winner of the game.

How to check the Shillong Teer Lottery game result for May 12:

One can check the Shillong Teer lottery game result for May 12 by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the homepage of Meghalaya Lottery Department’s official website at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Click on the Shillong Teer lottery result link for May 12

Step 3: The correct number for each round will be displayed separately. Check if you have won or not.

