Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 19; Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

The traditional sport of archery played in the north-eastern state of Meghalaya has inspired the now popular Shillong Teer betting lottery game. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the Shillong Teer betting-lottery game from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city.

Legalised in 1982 after the state government of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong teer is an archery-based game played in two rounds. Those who wish to participate in the game and try their luck can buy tickets from over 5,000 ticket counters across the state available throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3:30pm.

Once a player buys the ticket, they will have to bet on a number between 0 and 99. Winning player of the betting lottery game is the one who predicts the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly. The first round of Shillong Teer starts at 3.45 pm and its result is declared by 4:15pm. The following round of Shillong Teer is played at 4.45pm, the results for which are announced by 5:15 pm.

30 arrows each are shot by 50 archers at the target in the starting round of Shillong Teer; while in the second round, 20 arrows each are shot at the target. Ticket-holders who guess the teer dream number in the first round win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet on the target number, while those who guess the winning number in the second round win Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

