Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 24: Check Timings and Other Details

The Meghalaya state lottery department will conduct the Shillong Teer lottery game today in the afternoon at Polo Ground, Shillong. The archery-based lottery game is held by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in two rounds. The first round will begin at 3.45 pm and the second round at 4.45 pm. Shillong Teer results for the first round and the second round will be published separately at 4.15 pm and 5.15 pm respectively on the official website www.meghalayateer.com.

Those participating in the Shillong Teer game for May 24 can check the result by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type www.meghalayateer.com to visit the homepage of the Meghalaya Lottery Department’s official website

Step 2: Click on the link that reads the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 24

Step 3: Check the correct number that hit the target in each round separately.

Shillong Teer lottery game is a betting game legalised under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. As per the rules, 50 archers from 12 archery clubs shoot a maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. The archers have to shoot the arrow at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters from the target within 5 minutes.

Once the arrows are shot, the participants of the lottery game bet the correct number of arrows that will hit the target on a number between 0 to 99. Those who predict the correct number of arrows win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in the first round, while Rs 60 in the second round.

Shillong Teer lottery tickets can be bought from any of the legalised vendors across the state. Over 5,000 ticket booking counters operate across the 11 districts of the state on weekdays from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

