Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 25; Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery game for Tuesday, May 25, will be declared today in the afternoon. It’s a popular betting game in North East India conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in two rounds. The first round is conducted at 3.45 pm and the second round at 4.45 pm. The results of the first round Shillong Teer will be declared at 4:15 pm, while the second round results are released at 5.15 pm. The participants of the Shillong Teer game for May 25 can view the results at www.meghalayateer.com.

How to check Shillong Teer Lottery Result for May 25:

Step 1: Search www.meghalayateer.comon any internet browser to visit the homepage of the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department

Step 2: Once the result is declared, click on the tab for the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 25

Step 3: The Shillong Teer result for each of the rounds will be displayed separately

The Shillong Teer is an archery-based betting game governed by Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. The game is held on weekdays at Polo Ground, Shillong, where 12 archery clubs participate. A total of 50 archers shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round, while in the second round 20, the same number of archers shoot not more than 20 arrows each. As per the rules of the betting game, the arrows are shot at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters from the target within 5 minutes.

Once the arrows are shot, the participants bet on the last two digits of the number of arrows that hit the target between 0 and99.The one who guesses the correct number in the first round gets a chance to win a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet they have made. However, in the second round, the winner gets to win a sum of Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet made. If a participant wins both rounds, he/she can win a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made.

