Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 26; Check Timings and Other Details

The Shillong Teer lottery result for Wednesday, May 26, will be declared at www.meghalayateer.com. The result for this lottery is announced in two rounds. The result for round 1 is released at 4:15 PM while the round 2 result is announced at 5:15 PM. The process of declaring the winner of Shillong Teer lottery is different from other state lotteries. In most lotteries, the winner is determined through a lucky draw. However, in this lottery the winner is the person who makes the right guess of the number of arrows or teers shot in a round.

Those who have participated in Wednesday, May 26, Shillong Teer lottery can check the result online by following these steps:

Step 1: Open www.meghalayateer.com through any internet browser of your choice

Step 2: Click on May 27 result link that you see on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where the winners of, Wednesday, May 27, Shillong Teer Lottery will be mentioned.

Take a look at what happens in each round:

Round 1: Maximum of 30 arrows are shot per person

Round 2: Not more than 20 arrows are shot per person.

The number of archers in each round have been fixed at 50 and the number of arrows that are shot in a round are between 700 and 2000. 12 archery clubs participate in the Shillong Teer Lottery event held at the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Shillong.

Winning Scheme:

Round 1 winner gets to take home a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 while the Round 2 winner gets Rs 60 per Re 1. In a situation where a person is able to win both the rounds, then he or she is eligible for winning Rs 4000 for every Re 1. This rare situation is called the Fourcast.

