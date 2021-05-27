Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 27; Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

The Shillong Teer lottery game for May 27 will be conducted today in the afternoon by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. It’s a popular betting game in North East India conducted in two rounds -the first round is playedat 3.45 pm and the second round is scheduled for4.45 pm. The results for both rounds will be declared separately at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm. The participants of the Shillong Teer game for May 27 can check their results at www.meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer lottery is an archery-based betting game held at Polo Ground, Shillong from Monday to Saturday. A total of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs take part in this game. The archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round, while 20 arrows each are shot in the second round. As per the rules, the target should be shot at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes.

Once the archers shoot the arrows, the ticket holders then bet on the last two digits of the number of arrows that hit the target. The last two digits of the number of arrows that shot the target lie between 0 and99. The one who guesses the correct number gets a chance to win a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet in the first round and a sum of Rs 60 in the second round. If a ticket holder wins both rounds, he/she can win a sum of Rs 4000 for every Rs 1 bet made. The Shillong Teer game ticket can be bought at a price between Rs 1 and Rs 100.

Here’s how one can check the Shillong Teer lottery game for 27

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Meghalaya Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 27, once it is activated

Step 3: Check the Shillong Teer game winners for each of the rounds

