Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 28: Check Timings and Other Details

The legal archery-based betting lottery game is played only in one state of India, in Meghalaya, where it is known by the name Shillong Teer. The game is held from Monday to Saturday every afternoon at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong. A team of 12 archery clubs, who are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, participate in this game. The result for Friday’s archery match can be checked at the official website,www.meghalayateer.com.

Played in two rounds, the results of the Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be out in two parts. The first round of Shillong Teer begins at 3.45 pm, results for the same will be out by 4.15 pm. The following round will be played at 4.45pm, results for which will be declared by 5:15 pm.

Those who wish to place their bets on the archery game can buy the tickets for Shillong Teer that are available from more than 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters are open from 10am to 3:30pm for six days of the week, Monday to Saturday.

As you buy the Shillong Teer ticket, you are supposed to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers represent the number of arrows that would hit the target during the archery match. If your prediction of arrows hitting the target is correct in the first round, you win Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer. For correct predictions made in the second round, Rs 60 is awarded for every Re 1 ticket.

A group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at the target in the beginning round of Shillong Teer; while 20 arrows each are shot in the second round. The archers shoot the arrows from a minimum distance of 15.21 meters. The distance between the target and the archer cannot exceed 30.48 meters.

