Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 29; Here’s How You Can Check

The Meghalaya State lottery department will announce the Shillong Teer lottery for May 29 in the afternoon. The Shillong Teer lottery is a popular archer-based betting game in North East India conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. It is conducted from Monday to Saturday in two rounds- the first round at 3.45 pm and the second round at 4.45 pm.

A total of 30 archers in the first round and 20 archers in the second round from 12 clubs participate in this game. The results for both rounds will be published separately at 4:15 pm and 5.15 pm at www.meghalayateer.com.

Here’s how the participants can check the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 29:

Step 1: Open any Internet browser and search for the official portal of the Meghalaya Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Once the result is declared, search for the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 29 link and click on it

Step 3: Check the Shillong Teer game result for each of the rounds

The Shillong Teer lottery is held at Polo Ground.After the game begins, the ticket holders bet on the last two digits of the number of arrows i.e, between 0 to 99 that hit the target correctly. The participant guessing the correct number is the winner.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes:

The ticket holder can win a sum of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet they made in the first round and a sum of Rs 60 in the second round. Those winning both rounds can get a sum of Rs 4,000 for every Rs 1 bet made. The Shillong Teer game ticket can be bought at a price between Rs 1 and Rs 100 from any legalised vendors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here