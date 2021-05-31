Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 31: Here’s How You Can Check

Meghalaya happens to be the only state in India where legal archery-based betting lottery game, known as Shillong Teer, is played. The game is played six days a week from Monday to Saturday every afternoon at the Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city Shillong. 12 archery clubs which are members of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, participate in this game.

The result for Monday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The results of the Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be released in two parts as the archery match is divided into two rounds.

The maiden round of Shillong Teer begins at 3.45 pm, results for which will be out by 4.15pm. The following second round is played at 4.45pm, results for which will be declared by 5:15 pm.

If the game piques your interest then you can place your bets on the archery game and buy the tickets for Shillong Teer, available from more than 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of Meghalaya. The ticket counters remain open from 10am to 3:30pm throughout six days of the week, Monday to Saturday.

As one buys the Shillong Teer ticket, they are asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. These numbers signify the number of arrows that would hit the target during the archery match played in the afternoon.

If a participant’s prediction of arrows hitting the target is correct in the first round, they win Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer. For correct predictions made in the second round, Rs 60 is awarded for every Rs 1 ticket. A group of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target in the first round of Shillong Teer; While 20 arrows are shot in the second round.

