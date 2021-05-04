Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results For May 4: Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is organised by the northeastern city’s Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, and is based on the traditional game of archery played among the regional tribes of Meghalaya. The results for the archery match that will be played on Tuesday at Shillong’s Polo ground will be announced later in the afternoon.

Those who have placed their bets and have bought the lottery tickets for May 4 lottery-betting game should visit the official website of Shillong Teer at www.meghalayateer.com.

One can buy Shillong Teer tickets ranging from Re 1 up to Rs 100 from more than 5,500 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters across the 11 districts of the state. In the first round of Shillong Teer game, the tickets are sold from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm while for the second round the tickets are sold till 4.30 pm.

The first round of the Shillong Teer archery game will begin at 3.45 pm, followed by the second round at 4.45pm. The result of the first round will be declared at 4:15pm while the second round winning numbers will be out by 5:15 pm.

Interested participants of the game can buy tickets for Shillong Teer throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday. Once a player buys the ticket, they are supposed to bet on a number between 0 and99.

The winning player of this archery-based betting lottery game is the one who could correctly predict the last two digits of the complete number of the arrows that will hit the target in the archery match.

Rs 80 is awarded for every Rs 1 bet placed on the target number to those who guess the correct teer dream number in the first round, while those who guess the correct number in the second round get to take Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket bought by the participant.

