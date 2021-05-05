Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results For May 5: Check Timings and Other Details

The Meghalaya State Lottery Department will declare the Shillong Teer Lottery game result for May 5 at 4 pm today on the official website meghalayateer.com. The lottery game is different from other lottery games and is played in two rounds. The first round is held at 3:30 pm and the second round at 4:30 pm. The Shillong Teer lottery game winners are decided on the basis of the archery game conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

A total of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs participate in this game. The lottery game is conducted on weekdays from Monday to Saturday as the people of Meghalaya visit church on weekends. Here are the steps to check the Shillong Teer lottery result for May 5.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: Click on the Shillong Teer lottery result link for May 5 available on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page, the result for each round will be published separately. Check the winning numbers and see if you have won or not

How to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game for May 5:

People can buy tickets from any of the authorized vendors across the state to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game. The ticket counters are serves on weekdays between 10 am to 3.30 pm. Each ticket costs from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

A total of 50 archers shot a maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes. The Shillong Teer lottery game is conducted at Polo Ground located in Shillong.

After the archers shot the arrows, the participants of the lottery game guess the correct number of arrows on a number between 0 to 99 shot in both rounds.

The participant who guesses the last two digits of the arrows that shot the target correctly becomes the winner of the game.

