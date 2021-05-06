Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 6; Check Timings and Other Details

Shillong Teer, the archery-based lottery betting game played in the capital city of Meghalaya, will be announcing the results of the match later in the afternoon on Thursday. Interested viewers and those who have participated in this game will be able to see the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Played at Shillong’s Polo Ground, the first round of the betting-lottery game will be played at 3.45 pm which will be followed by the second round that will be played at 4.45pm. The first round results will be out at 4:15pm while the second round results will be revealed by 5:15 pm today.

The Shillong Teer Lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is based on the traditional game of archery played among the regional tribes of the north-eastern state. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target, while in the second round 20 arrows are shot at the target.

According to the rules of the archery game the distance between the target and the shooter should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters. If you happen to be lucky with your predictions, you stand a chance of winning Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer on a number in the first round and Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket in the second round.

Ticket holders are supposed to bet on a number between 0 to 99 that represents the digits of the complete number of the arrows that hit the target correctly in the archery match. Participants of the game can buy tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The tickets are available from more than 5,150 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the state.

