Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for May 7; Know Prizes and Other Details

The Shillong Teer Lottery game result for May 7 will be released today at 4:15 pm today on the official website meghalayateer.com. Unlike any other lottery game, the Shillong Teer lottery game is based on an archery game and is played in two rounds. The first round is conducted at 3:30 pm and the result is announced at 4:15 pm, while the result for second round held at 4:30 pm is announced at 5:15 pm.

In this game, a total of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs participate and shot a maximum of 30 archers in the first round and 20 archers in the second round. The archers shoot the arrows at a distance of 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters within 5 minutes. The Shillong Teer lottery game is conducted on weekdays at Polo Ground located in Shillong.

Here’s how to play the Shillong Teer lottery game:

1. Those willing to participate in the Shillong Teer lottery game can buy tickets from any of the authorized shops across the state. Each ticket of the lottery game costs Rs 1 to Rs 100.

2. The ticket counters serve on weekdays from Monday to Saturday between 10 am to 3.30 pm.

3. After the arrows are shot by the archers, participants have to guess the correct number of arrows on a number between 0 to 99 shot in both rounds.

4. Those who guess the last two digits of the arrows that shot the target correctly declared as the winner of the game.

How to check the Shillong Teer Lottery game result for May 7:

Those who participated in the Shillong Teer lottery game for May 7 can check the correct number that hit the target correctly by following these easy steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department at www.meghalayateer.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Shillong Teer lottery result link for May 5

Step 3: On the next page, the correct number for each round will be available separately. Check the numbers and see if you have won or not.

