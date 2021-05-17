Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for Monday, May 17; Check Timings and Other Details

The northeastern state of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act in 1982 that made Shillong Teer a legal betting-lottery game. Based on the traditional sport of archery, played among the local tribes of the state, participants of Shillong Teer lottery game place their bets on the possible outcomes of the archery match and win money prizes.

If you are one of the ticket-holders of Monday’s Shillong Teer game then you can check the results of today’s match on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The results of Friday’s match will come out in two rounds since the match will be played in two sections. The archery game will be played at Shillong’s Polo Ground, with the first round of this betting-lottery game starting at 3.45 pm. Results of the first round of archery match will be declared at 4:15pm. The following round of Shillong Teer will be played at 4.45pm, the results for which will be announced by 5:15 pm.

A team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target in the first round of Shillong Teer. While in the following round 20 arrows shot at the target. The player who happens to guess the winning teer dream number in the first round, takes home Rs 80 for every Rs 1 bet placed on the winning target number, while the player who guesses the correct number in the second round of the archery game gets to take Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket.

Interested participants can buy the tickets for Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Shillong Teer tickets are available from more than 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the state in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer betting-lottery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in the state capital.

