Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for Saturday, May 22: Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

On Saturday, the archery-based lottery betting game Shillong Teer will be played in Meghalaya’s capital city. The results will be announced later in the afternoon today. The results of the game will be available on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Played at Shillong’s Polo Ground from Monday to Saturday, the first round of the betting-lottery game will begin at 3.45 pm; results of the maiden round will be announced at 4.15 pm. This will be followed by the second round of archery match that will begin at 4.45 pm. The results for the second round will be released by 5.15 pm. Both the results can be checked at the official website.

The betting-lottery game, legalised under Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, is based on the traditional game of archery played among the regional tribes of the northeastern state. A team of 50 archers shoot 30 arrows at the target in the first round; while in the second round 20 arrows are shot. According to the rules of the Shillong Teer archery game, the distance between the target and the archer should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters.

Lucky participants, who predict the correct number of arrows that hit the target, win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer in the first round. While Rs 60 is won for every Re 1 ticket in the second round, if a participant’s predictions are correct.

At the time of buying the Shillong Teer ticket, participants also have to bet on a number between 0 to 99, which represents the number of arrows that hit the target in the archery match. Tickets for Shillong Teer can be bought from Monday to Saturday. The tickets are available from more than 5,000 ticket booking counters across the eleven districts of the state from 10am to 3:30pm.

