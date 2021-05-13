Shillong Teer Lottery Game Results for Thursday, May 13: Know the Prizes, Other Details Here

The result for Thursday’s Shillong Teer archery game played at Shillong’s Polo Ground will be announced on their official website: https://www.meghalayateer.com/ Both the first round and second round results are updated on the official website as soon as the archery match gets over.

Unlike other lottery games, the winner of the Shillong Teer is based on the archery games that are quite prevalent in the region and among its various tribes. Played in two rounds, the archery match for Shillong Teer begins at 3.45 pm everyday and its results for the first round are out by 4:15pm. Shillong Teer is a legal archery-based game.

The state of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982 that legalised the betting lottery game. It is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association that includes twelve archery clubs. In the first round, 30 arrows are shot at the target by a group of 50 archers. The second round is played at 4:45 pm and its results are announced at 5:15 pm. In this round, the team of archers shoot 20 arrows at the target.

In this game interested participants have to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that would hit the target during the archery match. As the players buy the ticket they have to guess a number from 0 to 99 which signifies the number of arrows. The results of this game is based on the number of arrows hitting the targets. Participants who make the correct predictions are considered the winner of the Shillong Teer lottery game.

According to archery match rules, the distance between the target and the archer should not be less than 15.21 meters and more than 30.48 meters. A ticket-holder wins Rs 80 for every Rs 1 ticket bought at Shillong Teer on a number in the first round and Rs 60 for every Rs 1 spent on the second round.

